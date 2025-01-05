Colts live game recap: Colts jump out to early lead

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts take on the Jaguars in their regular season finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Colts have lost their last three games to the Jaguars.

1st quarter

4:19 – The Colts forced a Jaguars three and out, stopping a Tank Bigsby run on 3rd & 1 for no gain.

Score: 7-7

6:17 – The Colts got one first down, but a 12 yard sack of Joe Flacco caused the drive to stall out after just four plays. The Colts punted to the Jacksonville 9 yard line.

Score: 7-7

8:12 – The Jaguars tied the game on a 1 yard Tank Bigsby touchdown. It was the first time all season the Colts allowed an opening drive touchdown. The Jaguars went 70 yards in 10 plays on the drive.

Score: 7-7

13:50 – The Colts received the ball first and made quick work of the Jaguars defense. Joe Flacco led a three play, 70 yard touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 40 yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce.

Colts lead 7-0.