Colts looking forward to dynamic backfield duo

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor only played one game together last season.

This year, that is set to change. The two dynamic runners are both playing in training camp, something that did not happen last year.

The opportunities in the run game now have completely opened up, with head coach Shane Steichen being able to maximize the benefit of both of their playstyles.

“Well, I think it’s exciting because the playbook is open to everything,” Steichen said. “You’ve got a quarterback that can do everything. He can throw from the pocket, he can get out of the pocket, he can run the football. Then you’ve got Jonathan Taylor, who’s one of the best backs in the league and to have both those guys in the backfield is going to be critical for our success.”

For Taylor, this is the first time that he’s ever gotten to share the backfield with someone as athletic as him.

“I think this year we got a little taste, especially getting some work during OTAs,” Taylor said. “Now, just every single day hitting it during training camp, and I think we will be able to put something really nice and special together.”

The dynamic potential that Richardson and Taylor have in the backfield together is exciting for their blockers as well. Quenton Nelson said that the duo has brought them a lot of energy on the offensive line.

“It brings a different dynamic to the offense where the linebackers can’t just go straight downhill for Jonathan (Taylor),” Nelson said. “They got to be ready for AR to pull the ball. So, those split seconds of them overthinking it makes a big difference for us being able to get up to the second level and get on blocks.”

Mo Allie-Cox added that it reduces the stress for them as tight ends blocking on the outside against the defensive ends. He said there will be huge holes in the defense because defensive ends can’t crash on Taylor because if they do, Richardson will keep the ball and showcase his speed on the outside.

The backfield duo will get back to work at training camp on Friday. Practice runs from 9-10:45 a.m.