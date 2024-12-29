Colts lose to Giants, eliminated from playoff contention

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes as he is pressured by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Colts lost on the road to the Giants, 45-33.

The Colts went down 7-3 and never regained the lead. They cut it to a one score game twice in the second half but were never ablet to tie or take the lead.

Their best chance came with just under 11 minutes remining in the 4th quarter. The Colts scored a touchdown to make it a 28-26 game. On the two-point conversion try, Jonathan Taylor dropped a designed lateral from Michael Pittman Jr. and the attempt failed.

The Colts defense was gashed by Drew Lock, Malik Nabers, and the Giants offense. Lock threw for four touchdowns and ran for one.

With the loss, the Colts have been eliminated from the playoffs. The Colts have now missed the playoffs in four straight season.

They return for the last game of the season on Sunday, January 5 against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This story will be updated.