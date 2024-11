Colts lose to Lions 24-6

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Lions 24-6.

The Colts did not score any touchdowns in the loss.

With the loss, the Colts fall to 5-7. They’ll take the field again on Sunday, December 1 against the Patriots at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.