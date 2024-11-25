Sloppy, undisciplined play cost Colts: Heather Lloyd breaks down Sunday’s loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts weren’t expected to win Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but they also weren’t expected to beat themselves. That’s according to Daybreak Colts Contributor Heather Lloyd, who stopped by Daybreak on Monday to break down the game.

“At 10-1, the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL — and you’re not going to beat them with field goals and penalties,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd pointed to two key areas of concern: a lack of discipline and a struggling offense.

Colts ‘shot themselves in the foot’

The Colts put together just two field goals in Sunday’s 24-6 loss, and both came in the first half. While the Colts couldn’t score a touchdown, they scored plenty of penalties — 10 in all.

“I’m not going to lie, some of them were petty, but the Colts also played sloppy, undisciplined football and earned several of them,” Lloyd said on Daybreak. “(When) asked about it afterwards, Jonathan Taylor said the Colts shot themselves in the foot and need to stay focused.”

Focus and discipline have both been popular themes in the locker room this season, but there wasn’t much in the way of improvement on Sunday.

“We’ve heard a lot of this, this season. You’ve got defensive players talking about it, you’ve got offensive players talking about it. You’ve got this young offensive line, but a lot of the penalties were on the veterans yesterday,” she explained. “One of my favorite football people always says that when you’re getting penalized, it’s because you’re losing your battles. That’s something that concerns me.”

Lloyd says the Colts started out doing a few good things, but they struggled all day with offense.

“They had Anthony Richardson on the run early with a nice balance of runs an throws. But, unfortunately, he didn’t have a lot of help from his receivers on Sunday. Tight ends — I’m looking at you!”

Where’s Jonathan Taylor?

One big issue on Sunday: The Colts didn’t get the kind of game they needed out of Jonathan Taylor.

“We didn’t se as much as we needed to see from him to beat a team like the Lions. Taylor had 11 carries for 35 years. That running game between Taylor and Richardson is such a threat…but on Sunday, they just couldn’t seem to get it going,” Lloyd explained.

Colts struggle with ‘lackluster’ offense

Richardson finished with 10 carries for 61 yards, but the Colts really couldn’t run with much consistency, efficiency, or creativity.

“Aside from a few good plays and a long, beautiful catch by Alec Pierce, it was just a lackluster performance on offense all around.”

Lloyd had some praise — and some advice — for Richardson, who appeared in his second game since being benched for Joe Flacco.

“I think we saw a calmer, more focused Anthony Richardson again. But he also has to make faster decisions and get the ball out of his hands, because he’s putting his team and the ball at risk every time he stands in the pocket too long.”

In contrast, the Colts defense played well on Sunday. They held the Lions to 24 points, which is almost 10 points below their season average of 33.8, according to News 8’s Josh Bode.

Up Next

The Colts are now 5-7 on the season. They’ll enjoy a short Thanksgiving break and return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 1, against the New England Patriots.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.