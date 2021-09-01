Colts make cuts, get down to 53-man roster

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “It’s not the end of your journey. It’s just a just a step in your journey and everyone’s got their own their own story and their own journey through the NFL and you’re just writing your own,” said tight end Jack Doyle.
Tuesday was “cut-down” day at the Colts complex. NFL teams around the league had until 4 p.m. ET to set their initial 53-man rosters.
“It’s obviously a hard day, you know, to see, you know, a lot of guys that you’ve grinded through training camp with get cut,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner added, “For me, I’m always wishing guys good luck, and also hopefully, we can bring a lot of guys back on practice squad.”
As for the Colts’ notable moves at the cut-line, Indy kept seven wide receivers on their roster, including Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon and Ashton Dulin. It was the same fate for a pair of defensive ends who were on the bubble: Isaac Rochelle and Ben Banogu. The Colts kept eleven players on the defensive line.
However, the horseshoe did waive tackle Will Holden, center Joey Hunt, tight end Farrod Green and running back Benny LeMay. Plus, Chris Ballard and company found a fill-in for the left side, if needed, while Eric Fisher is in rehab and COVID-19 protocol.
“We made a trade with the Eagles for Matt Pryor. Feel like Matt can come in here. Obviously, he’s had some exposure to what we do, being with Nick (Sirianni) there. Six-seven, three-some, he’s a big man, strong. Feel like he can add some depth and help us out,” said head coach Frank Reich.
The Colts initial 53-man roster is broken down like this:
Quarterbacks:
- Carson Wentz
- Jacob Eason
- Sam Ehlinger
Running Backs:
- Jonathan Taylor
- Marlon MackNyheim Hines
- Jordan Wilkins
Wide Receivers:
- T.Y. Hilton
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Parris Campbell
- Zach Pascal
- Mike Strachan
- Dezmon Patmon
- Ashton Dulin
Tight Ends:
- Jack Doyle
- Mo Alie-Cox
- Kylen Granson
Offensive Line
- Quenton Nelson
- Ryan Kelly
- Eric Fisher
- Mark Glowinski
- Braden Smith
- Danny Pinter
- Chris Reed
- Matt Pryor
- Will Fries
- Julien Davenport
Defensive Line:
- DeForest Buckner
- Kwity Paye
- Grover Stewart
- Tyquan Lewis
- Kemoko Turay
- Taylor Stallworth
- Al-Quadin Muhammed
- Ben Banogu
- Isaac Rochell
- Chris Williams
- Antwaun Woods
Linebackers:
- Darius Leonard
- Zaire Franklin
- Bobby Okereke
- E.J. Speed
- Matthew Adams
- Jordan Glasgow
Defensive Backs:
- Kenny Moore II
- Julian Blackmon
- George Odum
- Xavier Rhodes
- Khari Willis
- Isaiah Rodgers
- Rock Ya-Sin
- Marvell Tell III
- T.J. Carrie
- Andre Chachere
Specialists:
- Rodrigo Blankenship
- Luke Rhodes
- Rigoberto Sanchez