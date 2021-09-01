Indianapolis Colts

Colts make cuts, get down to 53-man roster

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “It’s not the end of your journey. It’s just a just a step in your journey and everyone’s got their own their own story and their own journey through the NFL and you’re just writing your own,” said tight end Jack Doyle.

Tuesday was “cut-down” day at the Colts complex. NFL teams around the league had until 4 p.m. ET to set their initial 53-man rosters.

“It’s obviously a hard day, you know, to see, you know, a lot of guys that you’ve grinded through training camp with get cut,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner added, “For me, I’m always wishing guys good luck, and also hopefully, we can bring a lot of guys back on practice squad.”

As for the Colts’ notable moves at the cut-line, Indy kept seven wide receivers on their roster, including Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon and Ashton Dulin. It was the same fate for a pair of defensive ends who were on the bubble: Isaac Rochelle and Ben Banogu. The Colts kept eleven players on the defensive line.

However, the horseshoe did waive tackle Will Holden, center Joey Hunt, tight end Farrod Green and running back Benny LeMay. Plus, Chris Ballard and company found a fill-in for the left side, if needed, while Eric Fisher is in rehab and COVID-19 protocol.

“We made a trade with the Eagles for Matt Pryor. Feel like Matt can come in here. Obviously, he’s had some exposure to what we do, being with Nick (Sirianni) there. Six-seven, three-some, he’s a big man, strong. Feel like he can add some depth and help us out,” said head coach Frank Reich.

The Colts initial 53-man roster is broken down like this:



Quarterbacks:

Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason

Sam Ehlinger



Running Backs:

Jonathan Taylor

Marlon MackNyheim Hines

Jordan Wilkins

Wide Receivers:

T.Y. Hilton

Michael Pittman Jr.

Parris Campbell

Zach Pascal

Mike Strachan

Dezmon Patmon

Ashton Dulin

Tight Ends:

Jack Doyle

Mo Alie-Cox

Kylen Granson

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson

Ryan Kelly

Eric Fisher

Mark Glowinski

Braden Smith

Danny Pinter

Chris Reed

Matt Pryor

Will Fries

Julien Davenport



Defensive Line:

DeForest Buckner

Kwity Paye

Grover Stewart

Tyquan Lewis

Kemoko Turay

Taylor Stallworth

Al-Quadin Muhammed

Ben Banogu

Isaac Rochell

Chris Williams

Antwaun Woods

Linebackers:

Darius Leonard

Zaire Franklin

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Matthew Adams

Jordan Glasgow

Defensive Backs:

Kenny Moore II

Julian Blackmon

George Odum

Xavier Rhodes

Khari Willis

Isaiah Rodgers

Rock Ya-Sin

Marvell Tell III

T.J. Carrie

Andre Chachere

Specialists: