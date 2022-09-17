Indianapolis Colts

Colts make decision on new kicker for Week 2

Chase McLaughlin looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 08, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seventy-two hours after deciding to cut ties with Rodrigo Blankenship, the Colts are moving forward with a new kicker for Week 2 this Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Chase McLaughlin, who kicked for Indianapolis the final four games of the 2019 season, is Frank Reich’s choice, beating out undrafted rookie Lucas Havrisik who was also signed to the Colts practice squad earlier this week.

For McLaughlin, this is his seventh stint on a different team since entering the league in 2019. This past season the 26-year-old former undrafted kicker out of the University of Illinois kicked in 16 games for Cleveland, connecting on 15/21 field goal attempts and 36/37 extra point attempts.

For his career, McLaughlin is 8/9 on field goal attempts from over 50 yards, including 4/4 this past season with the Browns. McLaughlin has also handled kickoff duties throughout his career.

In addition to his second stint with the Colts, McLaughlin has played for the Chargers, 49ers, Jaguars, Jets, and Browns.

Earlier this week McLaughlin, who has lived in Indianapolis with his wife since 2019, was elated to return to the Colts.

“Very excited we’ve been here ever since (2019),” McLaughlin said. “I just love it here, and we’re super excited to be here. It just felt like home honestly, I’m from Texas originally, and I feel like there’s a bit of southern hospitality here. Everyone waves and smiles, and the area is super nice. It’s great to be back at a place that I’m familiar with.”