Colts make final cuts to trim roster down to 53 players

Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull runs during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts made their final decisions on their roster on Tuesday, cutting it down to 53 players.

Here is the list of players that were released:

Genard Avery, DE

Chris Lammons, CB

D.J. Montgomery, WR

Eric Tomlinson, TE

Laquon Treadwell, WR

Here is the list of players that were waived:

Micah Abraham, CB

Austin Ajiake, LB

Liam Anderson, LB

Jason Bean, QB

Levi Bell, DE

Marcel Dabo, S

Demetric Felton, RB

Arlington Hambright, G

Evan Hull, RB

Eric Johnson II, DT

Jonah Laulu, DT

Titus Leo, DE

Jordan Murray, TE

Mike Panasiuk, C

Zavier Scott, RB

Jaylin Simpson, CB

Ameer Speed, CB

Michael Tutsie, S

Jake Witt, T

Craig Young, LB

If the players that were waived clear waivers, they can be brought back to the practice squad.

Of the players that did not make the team, three of them were 2024 draft picks. Simpson was taken in the fifth round, Abraham was taken in the sixth round, and Laulu was taken in the seventh round.

The Colts 53-man roster has three running backs, with Tyler Goodson selected as the third over Evan Hull. They decided to keep four tight ends, with Jelani Woods out for the season with a toe injury.

The deadline for making cuts to the Colts roster was Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Colts open their season on September 8 at home against the Houston Texans.