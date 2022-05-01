Indianapolis Colts

Colts make four picks Saturday to wrap up 2022 NFL draft

A football helmet is displayed featuring the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2022 NFL draft is over for the Indianapolis Colts.

After making four picks Friday on the second night of the draft, the Colts headed into the final rounds on Saturday with picks 159, 192, 216, and 239.

In the fifth round, general manager Chris Ballard used the 59th overall pick to select defensive tackle Eric Johnson from Missouri State University.

Johnson, the first Missouri State player selected in the NFL Draft since 2011, appeared in 55 games for the Bears. He compiled 131 tackles (56 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

“I had nine total [pre-draft] visits, but out of all of the visits, the Colts visit was the most in depth when it came to analyzing us as a player, the process we went through when it came to seeing the facility, seeing the coaches, the staff and it was all kind of very in-depth,” Johnson said.

The Colts had two picks in the sixth round and used pick no. 192, from the Minnesota Vikings, to select tight end Drew Ogletree from Youngstown State University.

Ogletree played 17 games in two seasons at Youngstown State, collecting 40 receptions for 391 yards. He started all 10 games in 2021, finishing with 28 receptions for 282 yards.

With its second selection in the sixth round, Indianapolis used compensatory pick 216 to add defensive tackle Curtis Brooks from the University of Cincinnati.

Brooks played 61 games for the Bearcats, totaling 162 tackles (85 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2021, he led the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

The Colts entered the seventh round with pick 239, which it used on cornerback Rodney Thomas II from Yale University.

Thomas played in 33 games at linebacker and defensive back in four seasons at Yale, compiling 134 tackles (95 solo), eight tackles for loss, one sack, and six interceptions. He is the first Yale player selected in the NFL draft since 2018.