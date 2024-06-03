Colts mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just under 100 days remain until Week 1 of the NFL season and before the Colts wrap up some of their offseason work before training camp starts, they have mandatory minicamp this week.

Mandatory minicamp will be Tuesday through Thursday, June 4-6. They had OTAs the last two weeks, with sessions on May 21-23 and May 29-31.

So far, Colts head coach Shane Steichen has been impressed with the output over the summer. He also mentioned that OTAs and minicamp is a good time for the players to build comradery.

“We’re continuing to build the team,” Steichen said. “The chemistry out here, the effort, the toughness that these guys are displaying has been great.”

Steichen also talked about how he approaches offseason work from a goals and benchmarks perspective, taking it one step at a time.

“We set standards and goals that I’ll keep in-house when we had our first meeting April 15 about where we want to be at the end of this thing,” he said. “But we have goals throughout. We have phase one goals, phase two goals, phase three goals, mini-camp goals. Then we go into training camp and have our goals there. We have goals, but we really have standards that we want to hit too. Then you have your goals for the season that you want to hit.”

Steichen enters his second season as the Colts head coach after going 9-8 last season.

After minicamp, the Colts will not have any organized activities until training camp.

The Colts season starts on Sep. 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, the same team they lost to in the last game of the season last year.

News 8 Sports will have coverage from mandatory minicamp throughout the week.

