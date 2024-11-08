Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out for Sunday’s game

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 06: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Friday.

Pittman Jr. has been playing through a back injury for a few weeks. He did not practice in any capacity on any day this week.

“I mean he’s been battling like crazy,” Steichen said. “We’re taking this thing week-to-week. Like I’ve said before, one of the toughest guys (I’ve) ever been around. He’s been battling like crazy. So, we’re going to take it week-to-week with him.”

Steichen confirmed that Pittman Jr. will not be going to the injured reserve because of the injury.

When he was asked if the injury has gotten worse, Steichen said that he’s not sure. He said that one game off for Pittman Jr. could get him back on track, but he said they’re taking the injury on a week-to-week basis.

Pittman Jr. has played in every game so far for the Colts. He has 30 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace for the least amount of yards he’s had in a season since his rookie year.

The Colts play the Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

