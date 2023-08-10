Colts move Thursday training camp practice indoors

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Soggy fields” forced the Indianapolis Colts to move Thursday’s 10 a.m. training camp practice session indoors, team owner Jim Irsay announced.

Instead of an outdoors workout, Colts players will train inside the Grand Park Events Center.

Due to limited space, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the events center will receive a wristband to go inside. All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter. Fans can download free tickets at Colts.com/camp.

Wristbands will be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m., the team says, and doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.

Free parking will be available in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter the parking lot via Grand Park Boulevard. Fans who pre-purchased a parking pass for Thursday may email Rachel Nelson for more information.

Players will not be able to sign autographs before or after practice due to space constraints. Colts City will be closed Thursday.

Free bottled water will be available to fans upon entry, while supplies last. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

For security purposes, the NFL’s “clear bag policy” will be in effect.

