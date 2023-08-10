Colts move Thursday training camp practice indoors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Soggy fields” forced the Indianapolis Colts to move Thursday’s 10 a.m. training camp practice session indoors, team owner Jim Irsay announced.
Instead of an outdoors workout, Colts players will train inside the Grand Park Events Center.
Due to limited space, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the events center will receive a wristband to go inside. All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter. Fans can download free tickets at Colts.com/camp.
Wristbands will be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m., the team says, and doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.
Free parking will be available in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter the parking lot via Grand Park Boulevard. Fans who pre-purchased a parking pass for Thursday may email Rachel Nelson for more information.
Players will not be able to sign autographs before or after practice due to space constraints. Colts City will be closed Thursday.
Free bottled water will be available to fans upon entry, while supplies last. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.
For security purposes, the NFL’s “clear bag policy” will be in effect.
Related Coverage
- Indy native JuJu Brents ready to ‘get to work’ at Colts training camp
- Jonathan Taylor continues rehab but remains on PUP list as Colts prepare for preseason opener
- A special celebrity guest and big Colts fan attends training camp
- Colts’ Shaquille Leonard working to overcome fear of injury after missing most of past 2 seasons