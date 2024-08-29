Colts name 8 captains for 2024 team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts named eight captains for their 2024 team, with five offensive players and three defensive players.

The captains include:

Anthony Richardson, QB

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Michael Pittman Jr., WR

Ryan Kelly, C

Quenton Nelson, OG

DeForest Buckner, DT

Zaire Franklin, LB

Kenny Moore II, CB

Six of them are returning captains from last year’s team. Taylor and Pittman Jr. are the two additions. Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a captain to begin the year last season.

This is Buckner’s sixth season as a captain, and fourth season as a captain of the Colts. Zaire Franklin will now have a gold captains patch as well, as this is his fifth season as a captain, all of which have been with the Colts. Moore II is a captain for his second season.

Richardson heads into his second season and also his second season as a captain. Having played just four games last season before his season ending shoulder injury, he looks to have his first full season in the NFL. He went 2-2 in the four games that he started a year ago.

The Colts decided to go with two captains on the offensive line for the second straight season, the only position group to have multiple captains. This is Nelson’s fourth year as a captain and Kelly’s second.

The Colts made the final cuts to their roster on Tuesday, bringing their roster down to 53 players.

They will open their regular season against the same team that prevented them from making the playoffs in Week 18 last year, the Houston Texans. The Colts and Texans kick off at 1 p.m. on September 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.