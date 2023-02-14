Indianapolis Colts

Colts hire Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is over.

The Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to lead the team in the 2023 season and beyond.

“We got our guy,” the team tweeted just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Steichen emerged as the favorite on Sunday when ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the Colts were targeting him and had informed other coaching candidates that they were “moving in a different direction.”

Steichen and the Colts were not allowed to begin contract talks until after Super Bowl LVII. Talks began Monday after Steichen arrived in Indianapolis.

Team owner Jim Irsay and his staff interviewed at least 13 candidates — including Steichen and interim head coach Jeff Saturday — beginning in early January.

Irsay gave fans some insight into the hiring process last Tuesday, saying on Twitter that a final decision was coming “in Days not Hours.”

The Colts fired previous head coach Frank Reich, who was recently tapped to lead the Carolina Panthers, in November and finished the season 4-12-1.

About Shane Steichen

Steichen, 37, played college football at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where he passed for 2,755 yards for 22 touchdowns in four years.

The Sacramento native began his coaching career in 2010 as an offensive assistant for the University of Louisville. After time in Los Angeles/San Diego and Cleveland, he joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season.

During his two seasons as offensive coordinator, Steichen coordinated an offense that ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (153.6), rushing yards (5,224) and rushing touchdowns (57). Philadelphia also ranked tied for first in fewest interceptions (19) and third in fourth down conversion percentage (58.92 percent).

Steichen’s new role with the Colts marks his first time as head coach.