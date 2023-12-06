Colts nominate star linebacker for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on Aug. 11, 2022, in Westfield, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — The NFL announced on Tuesday the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The award is “the league’s most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game,” according to a news release.

Each team nominates a player for the award and the Indianapolis Colts chose to nominate linebacker Zaire Franklin. Franklin is second in the NFL in tackles with 130.

Making plays wherever he goes. RT to help Z win $35K for Shelice’s Angels.#WPMOYChallenge x Zaire Franklin pic.twitter.com/u0Wgt84ZIK — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 5, 2023

Colts writer J.J. Stankevitz on Tuesday wrote on the Colts web site about some of Franklin’s initiatives.

“Through his foundation, Shelice’s Angels (named after his late mother, Shelice), Franklin has hosted workshops, seminars and trips designed to arm young women with the tools, confidence and role models they need to succeed as professionals. Franklin founded Shelice’s Angels in 2019, and over the last four years has seen the young women he’s worked with grow up – and be well-equipped to eventually enter professional environments in fields such as business and technology. “Among other initiatives, he’s hosted financial literacy seminars – including one last spring at Lucas Oil Stadium – using not only his degree in finance from Syracuse but his real-life experience having to budget in survival mode after his grandmother passed away. “Franklin also hosted a Thanksgiving Impact Program in November with the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis, providing a Thanksgiving meal and opportunity to spread hope to local youth.”

Here are this year’s nominees: Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Ledbetter; Atlanta Falcons, Bradley Pinion; Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith; Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins; Carolina Panthers, Bradley Bozeman; Chicago Bears, Justin Jones; Cincinnati Bengals, Ted Karra; Cleveland Browns, Anthony Walker Jr.; Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence; Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles; Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow; Green Bay Packers, De’Vondre Campbell; Houston Texans, Christian Kirksey; Indianapolis Colts, Zaire Franklin; Jacksonville Jaguars, Dawuane Smoot; Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes; Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby; Los Angeles Chargers, Derwin James Jr.; Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp; Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold; Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Phillips; New England Patriots, Jonathan Jones; New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu; New York Giants, Saquon Barkley; New York Jets, Solomon Thomas; Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson; Pittsburgh Steelers, Cameron Heyward; San Francisco 49ers, Arik Armstead; Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr.; Tennessee Titans, Jeffery Simmons; and Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin.

Each nominee will receive up to $55,000, and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league’s most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. “These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism.”

Each nominee will wear a special Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field beginning in Week 14 and through the end of the season.

The 2023 NFL Man of the Year Award winner will be announced during NFL Honors on Feb. 8.