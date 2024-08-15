Colts offense impresses at joint practice

Anthony Richardson warms up before the Colts joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — In two drives in the first preseason game against the Broncos, it was not a smooth start to the season for the Colts starting offense.

The first drive was a quick three and out where they got just two yards.

They got a first down on the first play of the second drive, and then just three plays later it ended the same way that the first drive did, with a punt.

In their second opportunity of the season against another team, the Colts offense looked much better in their joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

Anthony Richardson looked smooth in seven-on-seven drills, rifling completions across the field. His highlight of that session was a deep bomb down the field to a wide open Anthony Gould. Richardson showcased the arm talent and the accuracy, hitting Gould in stride.

The most impressive part of the day was the first team offense’s six play, 75 yard touchdown drive in 11-on-11. It was the exact opposite of their showing on Sunday in the preseason game.

Richardson jolted up the field for a first down on a quarterback keeper, winding through the defense. Jonathan Taylor bounced a run to the outside to pick up another chunk of yards.

“Throwing the ball or running the ball, you want to be explosive in both,” head coach Shane Steichen said.

The most impressive part of the drive, and what ended it, was a perfectly thrown pass from Richardson down the sideline to Michael Pittman Jr for a touchdown. Richardson placed the ball right into Pittman Jr.’s arms in stride, in between the cornerback and the safety that was coming to help.

Steichen said that the drive was awesome.

“You want to be explosive like that,” Steichen said. “Guys were operating at a high level that last drive so it was really good to see.”

Steichen added that it was definitely a confidence booster to go against somebody else and have a drive like that.

Pittman Jr. was impressed with his quarterback for the entirety of the practice.

“AR (Richardson) was great today, from one on ones to that last one,” Pittman Jr. said. “I mean, we completed every go ball that we (Richardson and Pittman Jr.) threw today.”

The Colts have another joint practice with the Cardinals on Thursday. Steichen likes the controlled setting of the joint practice, and said that they are going to get some red zone and two minute drill work in on Thursday.

Practice starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:20 p.m.