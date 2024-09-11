Colts offense seeking longer drives against the Packers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts offense proved that they could make explosive plays on Sunday.

Anthony Richardson threw two deep balls to Alec Pierce, one of which travelled over 65 yards in the air. In total, there were three passes that went for over 50 yards.

But, with the explosive plays, the Colts did not possess the ball on offense for much time. The Texans doubled the colts time of possession, exactly 40 minutes to exactly 20 minutes.

The Colts had just one possession that went longer than four minutes. It ended with a Richardson interception.

Richardson and the Colts offense are focused on trying to decrease the time of possession deficit this week.

“Regardless of how explosive our offense is, we still got to give the defense time to recover, get their minds right, get their bodies right,” Richardson said. “We can’t allow them to be on the field pretty much the whole game and have multiple three-and-out stops.”

Steichen said he thought Richardson had a good start coming back from injury against the Texans, and now it is about continuing to take the next step.

He said Richardson had a couple misses last week that wants Richardson to hit this week and get rolling.

Richardson also has an aggressiveness that Steichen and the players love, which he showcased on the fourth down touchdown rush late in the fourth quarter, powering through Houston defenders.

“He’s got that mentality about him that I love,” Steichen said. “Players love it.”

Steichen also praised Richardson’s ability to move on from his bad plays and focus on the next one.

“I’ll tell you what, he is phenomenal on the sideline,” Steichen said. “Just talking with those guys, the quarterbacks, Jim Bob (Cooter) down there with him. I mean he is smooth, mellow. He does, he has that next-play mentality and that’s what you want in the quarterback.”

“It’s just me knowing myself and knowing that everything’s not going to be perfect,” Richardson said. “Other guys on the other side of the field, they’re also pros. They’re also pretty good at football. So, it’s just a matter of understanding that everything’s not going to go my way. Regardless of if it does or not, I just got to stay calm for the offense and make sure I’m doing my job and just managing the game.”

The Colts look to get their first win of the season on Sunday against the Packers at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m.

