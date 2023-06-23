Colts offer flex plans for home games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts fans can choose a flex plan and customize a package with a minimum of three home games they want to attend during this season.

Colts Flex Plans will allow fans to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium they want to attend.

Fans will have the option to customize their own flex plan by choosing a minimum of three games from marquee matchups or selecting their favorite Sunday afternoon to attend a home game.

Some popular flex plans could include the:

AFC South Plan – featuring matchups against division rivals Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

October Plan – including four home games in October.

Holiday Plan – featuring November and December games against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

Colts fans choosing a flex plan will also receive added benefits that include: Limited edition Colts beer stein (one per account); discount off a single-game ticket pricing; priority access to 2024 season tickets and playoff tickets; and access to a dedicated account manager.

Anyone interested can visit Colts’ website to learn more. The news release did not provide a set price for the flex plans.