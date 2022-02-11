Indianapolis Colts

Colts owner Irsay surprising fans with Super Bowl LVI trips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “My dad is a 30 year vet and cancer survivor and my mom just beat uterine cancer last year while having COVID and nearly dying,” Andrew Bartolacci added three final powerful words to his tweet to Jim Irsay.

“They deserve it.”

Bartolacci was one of 4,000 individuals that responded to a request from the Colts owner on Twitter.

COLTS FANS, I have two Super Bowl tickets, two airfares and a hotel room in L.A. Who wants to go and why?? One winner, send me your response in a retweet, deadline 9am Thursday. LET'S GO!😎 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 2, 2022

He agreed with Andrew, the Bartolucci’s deserved an experience of a lifetime.

“I was just as stunned as they were. I mean, without the Irsay family and the Colts, there is a lot that doesn’t happen in this city. That family is just amazing with what they do in the community,” said Bartolacci, a physical education teacher and athletic director at George W. Julian School IPS 57.

Irsay’s generous gifts did not stop with the Bartolacci family, in fact, the Colts owner has stunned nearly 30 individuals with not only tickets to the big game, but airfare, lodging and spending cash for their trip to Los Angeles.

“Truly an experience of shock and awe when this all happened, but now it’s starting to feel real,” Stacy Lozer added, “I mean talk about a bucket list item. I’ve never been to a Super Bowl.”

Lozer was selected by Irsay as a “thank you” for her dedication to youth in Indianapolis’ community. She spent the last 15 years helping build a partnership with Colts organization facilitating foster care initiatives in the Hoosier state.

“It starts from the top, and Mr. Irsay, he has a heart of pure gold,” said Lozer.

Irsay also found a couple of courageous kids whose inspiring stories stemmed from Riley Hospital for Children and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Elliott Preddie’s family is Super Bowl bound. The 13-year-old has been a patient at Riley Children’s Hospital his entire life as he’s battled sickle cell disease.

“This is something he will remember for the rest of his life. He’s been through a great deal and for him to just be a kid, in L.A. I’m just so grateful,” said his mother, Tremesha Preddie.

In the last 24 hours, Irsay has continued to post additional ticket giveaways on his Twitter account. The Colts owner is successfully using Super Bowl 56 as a chance to change lives.