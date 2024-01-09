Colts owner Jim Irsay receiving treatment for ‘severe respiratory illness’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is being treated for a “severe respiratory illness,” the team announced Tuesday.

The illness will prevent Irsay, 64, from performing with his music group, The Jim Irsay Band, at an Irsay Collection event this week in Los Angeles.

“He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible,” the Colts public relations team said in a release.

The team declined to share any additional information about Irsay’s health status and asked fans to respect his privacy and the privacy of his family as recovers.

Full statement from the Indianapolis Colts:

