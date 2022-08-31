Indianapolis Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay talks season, free kickoff concert in private ice rink

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next weekend’s trip to Houston might be the Colts official start of the 2022 season, but for Jim Irsay all the fun starts Sept. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

That’s the date of a free event and concert, Irsay’s way of giving back to the fans.

“We don’t want your money. Save your money. Pay it toward your mortgage. Pay it toward whatever you need to for. We want to give this to you,” said the owner and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Colts.

Before heading to Lucas Oil Stadium for Friday’s showcase and concert, reserve free tickets online.

Talking from the top of a Colts-themed Zamboni ice-resurfacing machine in his private ice rink on Wednesday, Irsay said he is ready to leave last season behind and start fresh. From his priceless guitar collection to Indiana’s own John Mellencamp, the Irsay family will host the completely free event to kick off the Colts season, even giving buying every fan their first beer and hotdog of the 2022 season.

“When we have our games, when we have something like this, the community gets a chance to come together. It’s the tribal experience. It’s what really connects us all and what makes it special,” Irsay said. “For three hours, four hours, whatever the time is, they forget about some of the troubles in their lives and what’s going on out there because out there isn’t always easy. It’s not always sane. But when you gather around music, around sports, something magical happens.”

The Colts want some of that magic happening on the field, too. After eight straight years of losing Week 1, it’s time to break the cycle.

“We’re trying to put that streak out of the way, just like playing in Jacksonville,” Irsay said. “Our focus is to go at it in a fresh way and not dwell on the past and just say, ‘Look, this is a division game. We know how important it is to get off 1-0,’ and that sort of thing. We’re really tracking toward being our best when we go down to Houston. … You have to try to win the games that you’re supposed to win, but obviously it proved last year that you can’t take anything for granted.”

That first opportunity comes Sept. 11 in Houston. The game is set for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.