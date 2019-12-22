Colts, Panthers look to end losing streaks

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 17: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts calls an audible at the line during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Carolina Panthers are in town to take on your Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts (5-8) look to snap a four-game losing streak against a Panthers (4-9) that has lost six in a row.

Indianapolis has given up 31 or more points in every game they’ve played in December, including 34 in a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray will get you ready for the game with ‘Countdown to Kickoff” at 11 a.m.

The Colts are a -6.5 favorite to win the game.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m.