Colts part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Colts 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts announced on Monday that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“I’m appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts,” head coach Shane Steichen said in a statement. “He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward.”

Bradley was the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis for three seasons. In those three years, his defense was never better than 24th in the NFL in points allowed per game. The only year the Colts defense was better the top 20 in yards allowed per game was in his first season in Indianapolis, when they were 15th.

The Colts defense allowed their most points in the season in Week 17 in their loss to the Giants. The Giants were had the worst record in the NFL before the game and finished the season ranked 30th in points per game. The Colts allowed 45 points to the Giants and with the loss were eliminated from playoff contention.

Bradley’s first season with the Colts was in 2022. He stayed with the Colts after Shane Steichen was hired as the head coach in 2023.

Jim Irsay announced on Sunday night that Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will be returning next season.

The Colts finished 2025 with an 8-9 record. It was the fourth straight season without a playoff appearance for the Colts, the longest drought for the franchise in 30 years.