Colts pick up first win of season against the Bears

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts picked up their first win of the season against the Bears, 21-16.

Jonathan Taylor was dominant on the ground, picking up 110 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Trey Sermon scored the other Colts touchdown.

Anthony Richardson completed 10 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two interceptions.

The Colts run defense was significantly improved, limiting the Bears to just 63 yards on 2.3 yards per carry.

The Colts will look to get back to .500 next week at home against the Steelers at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.