Colts place Pro Bowler on injured reserve, will miss at least four games

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts leaves the field during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s game in Green Bay with an ankle injury.

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Buckner’s X-rays came back negative but did have a sprained ankle. At the time, Steichen said the Colts would see how he progressed during the week. The Colts All-Pro entered the Packers game dealing with a back injury, as well, but was able to start at Lambeau Field.

With the injured reserve designation, Buckner will have to miss at least four games. The Colts host the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers the next two weeks before traveling for two divisional games at Jacksonville and Tennessee.

Buckner is one of the leaders on defense with nine years of experience in the NFL. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler led the defensive line with 81 tackles. His eight sacks helped the Colts set a new franchise record with 51 during the 2023 season. Buckner’s recorded at least seven sacks every season since 2018 when he had a career-high 12 while with the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the latest injury to plague the Colts defensive line. Last year’s sack leader Samson Ebukam sustained a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp. That opened the door for first round draft pick Laiatu Latu, who has been filling in on that outside edge since. However, Latu also was injured in Green Bay Sunday. His hip injury is still day-to-day, but Steichen said they would check on it as the week goes on.

In response to Buckner’s injury, the Colts have elevated defensive end Genard Avery from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Avery was a fifth round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Colts added Avery to the roster last year, but he never saw action on the field after injuring his knee before the season started. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve last August.