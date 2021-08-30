Indianapolis Colts

Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz practices July 30, 2021, at training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed QB Carson Wentz and two other offensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced in a tweet on Monday that Wentz, C Ryan Kelly and WR Zach Pascal had been added to the COVID-19 list.

Wentz is recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Coach Frank Reich has said Wentz was on track to start in the team’s season opener.

The Colts also announced Monday that All-Pro G Quenton Nelson had been activated from the COVID list, after being placed on it last week.

