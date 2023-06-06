Colts player cites ‘error in judgment’ amid gambling investigation

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) warms up before the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several media reports on Monday, citing unnamed sources, named Isaiah Rodgers Sr. as the Colts player being investigated for gambling.

Rodgers in a social media post on Monday night issued a statement:

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

The online publication Sports Handle first reported the news Monday afternoon but did not name Rodgers. The publication gave anonymity to a source that said at least some of the unnamed player’s bets were placed on the Colts in 2022 and 2023. The source described the player as not being a superstar, but that ardent NFL fans would likely recognize the name.

Rodgers is a cornerback who has also been in kickoff plays.

The Colts told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff that they are “aware of” the report and will have “no further comment.”

NFL players and personnel are not allowed to engage in gambling in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

Indiana Gaming Commission spokesperson, Jennifer Reske, sent a statement to News 8 on Monday afternoon: “We have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments. The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.