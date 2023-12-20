Colts player helps kids hit the links for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts player Jake Martin is helping local kids at the Boys and Girls Club hit the links.

The defensive end held a holiday golf outing on Tuesday at the Finish Line Club on the far east side. Martin led the teens through various golf drills and games with the help of Golf Galaxy.

In a press release, organizers said, “All of these efforts come as a part of Jacob’s larger mission to help bridge the diversity gap within the sport of golf.”

Organizers also said that the children at the event don’t get the opportunity to play golf often, therefore, Martin wanted to expose them to the sport.

“I just want them to know that it’s okay to live and to think and believe and have lofty dreams. You never know. If this is a doorway for someone to get into sports or get into golf, I’m happy that I was able to help,” Martin said during the golf outing.

Each teenager was also given a bag of goodies and gift cards to continue their golf journey. The golf outing was Martin’s first-holiday event as an Indianapolis Colts.