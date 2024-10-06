Colts player staying at Jacksonville hospital after serious in-game injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) — Colts guard Will Fries suffered a scary injury to his right tibia in the third quarter on Sunday.

He got caught in between two Jaguars defenders and his leg bent awkwardly.

“He’s going to be at the hospital tonight and have a procedure done here to get that fixed,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Prayers and thoughts go out to him and and his family with that injury.”

Fries was carted off the field in an air cast.

Dalton Tucker replaced Fries after his injury.

This is the Colts second injury to their offensive line. Center and captain Ryan Kelly has missed the past two games with a neck injury.

The Colts have other injury concerns as well, with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor both missing Sunday’s game. Kenny Moore II and Kwity Paye were also out for the game.

The Colts lost 37-34 to the Jaguars, remaining winless in Jacksonville since 2014.

