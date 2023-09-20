Colts player takes newborn photoshoot with his first touchdown ball

Indianapolis Colts player Kylen Granson celebrated his first NFL touchdown with a special photoshoot. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts/Kylen Granson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts player Kylen Granson has the world laughing at his unique celebration of his first NFL Touchdown.

With a football wrapped in a baby blanket, the third-year tight end took to Instagram Monday, saying: “After 3yrs of trying… it’s finally here🍼🏈 #firstcareertouchdown” along with a series of new baby photos.

Courtesy: Indianapolis Colts / Kylen Granson

After three seasons in the National Football League, Granson reached across the goal line and put the Colts up 27-10 over the Texans with just a few seconds left in the first half of Sunday’s game. After the win, it was time to strike a pose.

The post went viral, with first teammates and then the world chiming in at the hilarious proud football papa.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson commented on the pictures with “Come on man “

Julian Blackmon reacted with “Go on ahead w this😭”

Mo Alie-Cox said, “Log off the internet man 🤣”

Zack Moss simply let the emojis say it all by commenting “😂😂”

Dicks Sporting Goods even commented with “Football Dad!”

The official Indianapolis Colts Instagram commented “BRO 💀😭” then the Colts posted the photos on its Facebook, saying, “Kylen Granson set up a photoshoot with his first TD ball. ”

The team then took to X posting a picture and the simple message, “It’s here and it’s perfect.”

Even the NFL chimed in with a post on X, saying, “@Colts WR Kylen Granson really did a baby photoshoot after his first career touchdown.”

.@Colts WR Kylen Granson really did a baby photoshoot after his first career touchdown. 😭 (via @theKCG18) pic.twitter.com/cyhkyBN9ah — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2023

Kylen Granson and his girlfriend Daisy Foko take part in a baby ball photoshoot. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts/Kylen Granson)

Granson’s longtime girlfriend, Daisy Foko, also posed in the baby ball photoshoot celebrating the family milestone and was tagged in a behind-the-scenes photoshoot video.

Football fans were happy to comment with reactions online:

Lana Studer wrote, “My favorite Colts player. Way to go Kylen, love the love of the football!! “

Merry Miller Moon posted, “That ball is so precious! Congratulations, Granson! “

Ashley Breedlove said, “Worked hard for that and even had to have a call reversal! Congrats!! “

Even AP News photographer Evan Vucci reacted with “Something all NFL fans can agree on- this is an absolute W.”