Indianapolis Colts

Colts players feed local families at annual ‘Horseshoe Helpings’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts have a huge fan base across the Hoosier state, but they’re connecting with the community at its 10th annual “Horseshoe Helpings” event that matters most. Volunteers setup up since early Tuesday morning in order to get tents ready to see thousands of people who will get food as Thanksgiving meals.

There are more than 100 volunteers helping out to distribute more than 43,000 pounds of food. The Colts also selected ten churches to 50 meals each to give to elderly people and families who can’t make it out to the event. The Colts expect to feed 2,200 families.

Fans can also expect to see some of the players, cheerleaders, and the team mascot out here. All participants have been preselected, and the event is not open to the public.