Colts players have an important message for fans ahead of must-win game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) pumps up the crowd during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts on December 16, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans on Saturday in a winner-take-all game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are currently tied with Houston at 9-7 heading into the final week of the regular season, and the winner of Saturday night’s primetime game will at least clinch a wildcard spot.

If Jacksonville loses on Sunday, the winner of the Colts game would claim the AFC South title and a home playoff game.

This is undoubtedly the biggest game the Colts have played in two years, and the players have a very important message to the fans in Indianapolis.

“[This game] is a home playoff game,” star linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I need everybody to come out. I need everybody to be loud. We have to make it rough for them boys man. It’s gonna be a long damn day.”

Last week, the Colts got a 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew says the home crowd was a big factor in the narrow victory.

“Just keep it coming,” Minshew said. “Last week was awesome. We really felt the difference with the Raiders game and we expect it to only grow from here on out. Excited for this next one… It’s the stuff you dream about, these kinds of opportunities, these big games. You don’t play for the regular season- nobody cares. We are playing in primetime, Saturday night, lets ride. It’s going to be fun.”

Star running back Jonathan Taylor echoed the sentiments of his quarterback, calling for Lucas Oil Stadium to be an electric atmosphere on Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be rocking,” Taylor said. “Just to reiterate, be there, be loud. We are definitely going to need it.”

The Colts are treating Saturday’s game like a playoff game, and star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. says a playoff-level atmosphere could provide a big advantage for the team.

“It’s always important to have home field, especially coming down the stretch,” Pittman Jr. said. “Just being able to use cadence, and have them not be able to use cadence and stuff like that, it’s huge.”

Kickoff for the Colts’ regular season finale against the Texans is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday.

