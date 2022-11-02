Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter.
Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored 19 touchdowns for the Horseshoe, including his 6-yard rushing touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Hines had reportedly been open to a trade after a quieter year with the Colts struggling offense.
Hines was a strong presence on the field and in the locker room the last five years with the Colts. His now former teammates reacted to the trade on social media.