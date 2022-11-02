Indianapolis Colts

Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter.

Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful 💙🌪 pic.twitter.com/Y1N8hjmjCl — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2022

Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored 19 touchdowns for the Horseshoe, including his 6-yard rushing touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hines had reportedly been open to a trade after a quieter year with the Colts struggling offense.

Hines was a strong presence on the field and in the locker room the last five years with the Colts. His now former teammates reacted to the trade on social media.

🌪💙 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) November 1, 2022

Go be great Brodie💯 https://t.co/tdMYJFMwNA — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) November 1, 2022

I’m both happy and sad — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) November 1, 2022