Indianapolis Colts

Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
by: Angela Moryan
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter.

Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored 19 touchdowns for the Horseshoe, including his 6-yard rushing touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hines had reportedly been open to a trade after a quieter year with the Colts struggling offense.

Hines was a strong presence on the field and in the locker room the last five years with the Colts. His now former teammates reacted to the trade on social media.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

International /

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

Crime Watch 8 /

Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue

Crime Watch 8 /

IPS principal weighs in on how to hire, retain Black educators

Education /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.