Colts players react to change at quarterback position

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —Reports broke that the Colts were making a change at the quarterback position on Tuesday.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that on Wednesday, saying Joe Flacco is their starting quarterback moving forward instead of Anthony Richardson.

His teammates were surprised when they heard the news.

“It was kind of shocking,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “It caught me off guard.”

“A little surprised, for sure,” wide receiver Josh Downs said. “They made that decision, so you got to just trust the coaches, but I just felt bad for 5 (Anthony Richardson).”

“I was thrown off a little bit,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said.

Some Colts players found out about the news the same way that the fans found out.

“I first found out through social media, but then I messaged somebody from our front office just to see if it was confirmed,” Pittman Jr. said.

Despite the change in starting quarterback, Richardson did not lose the locker room. His teammates were still supportive of him and think that he will grow through this situation.

“I don’t think that this is over,” Pittman Jr. said. “I think that he’s going to come back better from this.”

“I still believe he’s the future of the team,” Franklin said. “I know that sounds crazy to everybody right now, but that’s something I still full-heartedly believe.”

“Everybody’s saying this and that,” Downs said. “Man, that’s still my dog. Everybody still loves 5. He didn’t mean no harm when he said that.”

“I know he’s going to start again,” Downs said.

Pittman Jr. thinks Richardson is going about the change the right way. Richardson still came in early and is doing the same thing he was doing before he heard the news.

He said he had not talked to Richardson yet, that he was waiting for things to cool down. Pittman Jr. said if he was Richardson, he would not want to hear from anyone else.

Franklin called Richardson and talked to him on Tuesday. Franklin said he’s really banged up about it, but he’s a professional and he’s a great teammate.

“I wouldn’t say that he lost the locker room at all,” Franklin said. “He was a young player that was making mistakes and that we knew we had to grow with him and grow through it with him.”

Flacco will start for the Colts as they take on the Vikings on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. in Minnesota.

