Colts players reflect on their favorite Christmas gifts

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin wears a Christmas themed hat for his media availability on Christmas Even in 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Christmas upon us, Colts players and coaches were in the holiday spirit on Tuesday at their practice facility.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin wore a Santa and Mickey Mouse themed bucket hat during his media availability on Tuesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson both opened up their media availabilities by wishing “happy holidays” to everyone.

“Happy holidays and Merry Christmas to everyone, especially Colts nation,” Richardson said.

And with Christmas on Wednesday, a few of the players were asked about the best Christmas present they’ve ever received.

“When I was younger, probably nine or 10 years old, my auntie got me a glow in the dark football,” Richardson said. “That was probably one of my favorites. It slept in the bed with me every night.”

Franklin said his favorite present was back when he was in college.

The radio system in Franklin’s first car when he was in college was messed up. His wife, who was his girlfriend at the time, got him a car radio with a custom Bluetooth system. He installed it with one of his friends.

Franklin started by saying he wanted to get his “brownie points” up.

Colts kicker Matt Gay’s answer was more about the “reason for the season.”

“The gift of our lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Gay said. “That’s the whole reason, the whole point of the whole thing.”

The Colts have the day off on Christmas to celebrate the holiday.

Their next matchup is on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT.

