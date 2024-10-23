Colts players serve up meals to combat childhood hunger at schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts were hard at work Tuesday.

Players joined The Patachou Foundation to fight childhood hunger.

Players helped serve made-from-scratch meals to students at Emma Donnon school on the city’s south side. It’s part of the foundation’s PataSchool initiative that hires and trains culinary staff and provides free, nutritious meals to 100% of the student body.

Running back Evan Hull says he’s honored to serve and thought the dishes were delicious. “You got the healthy options. You have the chicken and rice. I’m like, ‘Man, I want to get myself a plate.’ You know what I mean, ’cause that’s really surprising to me and see these kids actually pick it. They want to have the healthy food, and that’s what they’re actively choosing.”

In September, the Colts announced a $1 million gift to support three PataSchool cafeterias, including Emma Donnon’s, that will serve 1.2 million meals to 3,500 students over the next five years around Indianapolis.

