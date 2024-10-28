Colts players speak on Anthony Richardson subbing out of game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson subbed himself out of the game on Sunday late in the third quarter.

It came after a scramble play, where Richardson escaped a sack and made it back to the line of scrimmage. After the play, he tapped on his helmet, signaling that he needed to come out of the game.

Joe Flacco came in for one play, which was a third down handoff to Jonathan Taylor.

Richardson then returned to the field in the next drive.

After the game, he explained why he subbed himself out.

“Tired, I ain’t going to lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do that next play.”

On Monday, Colts center, captain, and longest tenured player Ryan Kelly talked about the situation.

He said that he had a conversation with Richardson about it.

“He knows that is not the standard that he needs to play up to and the rest of the team holds him to,” Kelly said. “I’ll kind of leave the conversation that we had at that.”

However, Kelly still had Richardson’s back.

“I’m sure he’s going to take some criticism for that, and rightfully so,” Kelly said. “That’s a tough look. But he’s out there giving it all for his team. It’s not always pretty sometimes.”

“If anybody ever questions how hard he plays, I don’t think that’s the case,” Kelly added.

Kelly finished his comments on Richardson by saying that he is young and that it’s a learning moment for him.

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed said that he doesn’t know everything because he isn’t in all the offensive meetings, but he said Richardson is their leader and their quarterback.

“I’m sure if AR tapped himself out of the game, it was for a good reason… I wouldn’t be too quick to judge AR on that decision,” Speed said.

“I got all the confidence in the world in AR,” Speed added.

Shane Steichen said that they are evaluating everything, including the quarterback position. He said that as of today (Monday), Richardson is their starting quarterback, but that they are still evaluating everything.

The Colts play the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota at 8:20 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Colts’ Shane Steichen leaves door open for quarterback change

Colts fall to Texans in crucial AFC South game

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.