Colts players support QB Gardner Minshew as he takes over for the injured Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) is tackled by Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston on Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured shoulder, team owner Jim Irsay and head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Wednesday.

Richardson’s teammates feel for their promising QB, who has suffered three injuries in his first four career starts.

Now that Richardson’s rookie season has come to a close, Gardner Minshew takes the reins of the 3-3 Colts as the starting quarterback moving forward.

Colts players fully support of Minshew, who struggled in last Sunday’s loss against Jacksonville but has otherwise played very well for the Horseshoe in spot appearances.

“He is a guy that is able to really dissect different things, different schemes and is able to put us in a good position,” star running back Jonathan Taylor said. “He extends plays as well! Garnder is able to extend plays, he’s able to make stuff happen, you have heard the term ‘Minshew Magic.’”

Minshew has thrown for nearly 900 yards and three passing touchdowns this season. He did not throw an interception until last week, when he gave up three picks.

“He’s a competitor,” linebacker and team captain Zaire Franklin said. “It’s no flinch in his blood. Gardner is going to be himself regardless, he’s going to continue to compete, continue to push the offense, push this team to be the best version of itself every day.”

“I’m super confident in [Gardner],” tight end Drew Ogletree said. “He’s come in and made plays, he’s a vet in this league so he knows what he is doing. I’m ready to get out there this weekend and show what Gardner can do.”

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Colts will host the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

At 11 a.m., you can watch Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame show on WISH-TV. The Emmy Award-winning ‘Countdown to Kickoff‘ brings Colts experts on with Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports Team for an in-depth preview of the game ahead.

Analysts include former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

WISH-TV will also host a postgame show immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Related coverage

For more updates on the Colts this fall, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.