Colts prepare for final stretch needing help to make playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Colts loss to the Broncos, their playoff chances are slim. However, they have not been eliminated yet.

They have the easiest schedule remaining in the NFL, playing the Titans (3-11), the Giants (2-12), and the Jaguars (3-11).

The Colts are two games behind the Chargers for the last wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The Colts need help from other teams in order to have a shot, but they will be able to play the Titans in front of their home crowd on Sunday for the first time in almost a month.

“It’s going to be great to get back home in front of our home crowd,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “I mean, still have a ton to play for. We know that we need some help, but our guys will be ready to roll for this one.”

The Colts have won three straight games against the Titans and are looking to go 2-0 against their division rival in back-to-back seasons.

“I always say this, when you go into a division game, it doesn’t matter what the records are,” Steichen said. “You can just throw them out. Division games, both teams are going to play hard. We got a hell of an opportunity in front of us.”

The Colts have put themselves in this back against the wall situation by struggling mightily against teams with a winning record, going 1-7 against teams above .500 this season. Steichen talked about what they have to do to improve against the league’s best teams.

“We got to raise our standard,” Steichen said. “It starts with myself, and everything we got to be better. I told the guys today, man, we got to play for each other. We got to play together, right, and attack every single day to get better, so we can play a complimentary football game.”

The Colts and Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Colts injury news

Steichen said they are designating cornerback JuJu Brents to return to practice. Brents got injured in the Colts season opener against the Texans and has been on injured reserve ever since. His 21 day practice window is now opened up.

Steichen also said that center Ryan Kelly is really close to returning. Kelly was on the IR but returned to practice last week. He did not active for the game against the Broncos.

