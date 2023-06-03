Colts prepare to play 2 teams in joint preseason practices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they will be taking part in joint practices later this year.

The Colts will host the Chicago Bears for joint practices during training camp in August at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus.

The joint practices will be ahead of the Colts’ preseason game against the Bears, which will be played on Aug. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis will also participate in joint practices in Philadelphia with the Eagles prior to their preseason game, which will be Aug. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Per the Eagles website, the Eagles and Colts joint practices will happen Aug. 22.

Dates for the practices will be announced later.

This year will be the first time the Colts will have joint practices with two different opponents during one training camp.