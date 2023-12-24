Colts provide injury updates for Michael Pittman Jr., Zack Moss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts provided a couple notable injury updates on Saturday ahead of the team’s game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder) was downgraded to out.

He wasn’t the only one who was downgraded though, because earlier in the day, running back Zack Moss (forearm) was also downgraded to out.

Pittman Jr. and Moss each sustained injuries during the Colts 30-13 win last weekend over the Steelers.

A hit from Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee knocked Pittman Jr. out of the game. As a result of the hit, the NFL suspended Kazee for the rest of the season, and any postseason games, without pay.

The hit ultimately put Pittman Jr. into the league’s concussion protocol.

On Friday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Pittman Jr. had cleared concussion protocol, but clearly, some concussion-like symptoms reemerged ahead of Sunday’s game.

Pittman Jr. leads the Colts with 99 receptions for 1,062 receiving yards this season. He also has four receiving touchdowns.

Pittman Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Friday after being a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Moss also got knocked out the game on Saturday against the Steelers. The play that knocked him out was his 16-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Moss leads the Colts in rushing this year with 177 carries for 764 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also has two receiving touchdowns this season.

The Colts and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Colts are 15-2 all-time against the Falcons and have not lost a road game in Atlanta since 1998.

WISH-TV News 8 Sports’ Angela Moryan will have live reports from the field prior to the game on Countdown to Kickoff, an hour-long Colts pregame show on WISH-TV beginning at 11 a.m. EDT.