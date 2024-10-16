Colts punter wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the Colts victory against the Titans.

Sanchez was a key reason the Colts were able to pick up the road win, pinning the Titans deep in their own territory with three punts inside the 20 yard line.

He also set a single-game career-high in punt average, averaging 54.2 yards across his five punts.

Sanchez’s last punt was his best, putting the Titans at their own three yard line with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, helping to cement the Colts win.

This is Sanchez’s third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. He won the award twice in the 2021 season.

Sanchez has been one of the best punters in the NFL this season. He’s tied for first in punts inside the 20 with 17 and is sixth in the league in net punting average at 44.1 yards.

He is the second Colts player to be recognized as a player of the week this season, joining Jaylon Jones who won AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3.

The Colts take on the Dolphins in Week 7 at home at 1 p.m., looking to pick up their second straight win.

More Colts coverage

Colts stars Richardson, Taylor surprise fans at local Dairy Queen

Colts Insider: Richardson has to be out there even if not 100%

An unsung hero in the Colts’ win over the Titans

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.