Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson buys a special gift for entire team

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts spikes the football after running for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of the time, if a quarterback in the NFL is feeling generous, he might get a gift for his offensive line.

That includes maybe 7-10 players that the signal caller wants to thank for protecting him during the game.

For Colts’ rookie QB Anthony Richardson, a lot more than 7-10 players deserve thanks.

This week, the fourth-overall pick felt very generous, gifting every member of the team a pair of headphones.

Richardson gave a pair to everybody. Not just the 53-man active roster.

The players on the practice squad, the injured reserve list and the physically unable to perform list got a pair of headphones from the team captain.

Apple AirPods Max to be specific, a value of $549 per pair.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun asked Richardson about his generosity, and the quarterback was quick to give praise.

“I appreciate these guys a lot. They always show me love, they always led me the right way, so I just felt like it was a small token of myself to gift everybody some headphones,” Richardson said. “I don’t think it’s anything major. It was just me showing them that I appreciate them for supporting me and helping me through everything.”

His teammates are more than thankful for the headphones.

“For him to even go out of his way and even want to do something like that, that’s tough man,” Linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “That’s something that will go a long way in the locker room for sure.”

“I’m thankful for him looking out for us like that,” said Colts’ safety Rodney Thomas.

Richardson will hope to lead the Colts to their first win on Sunday in Houston against the Texans.

—

For more updates on Anthony Richardson and the Colts this fall, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook