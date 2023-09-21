Colts QB Anthony Richardson, center Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to the NFL concussion protocol, the organization said Thursday.

News 8 previously reported that Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans in the second quarter after reporting concussion-like symptoms.

Richardson was injured at the end of his second touchdown run of the first quarter when he was hit hard, crossing the goal line by Houston safety M.J. Stewart.

Starting center Ryan Kelly also left the game with a concussion.

Head coach Shane Steichen said both Richardson and Kelly are “progressing well,” and Richardson is in a “good spot” mentally, according to the Colts.

Practice for the Colts will continue Thursday and Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before leaving for Baltimore on Saturday.

The Colts said in a news release, “There’s not much else to report at this point with regard to Richardson and his potential availability for Sunday. But if Richardson isn’t able to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium, the Colts have plenty of trust in Gardner Minshew to take over if need be.”