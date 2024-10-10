Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears major injury hurdle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is trying his best to play on Sunday against the Titans.

Richardson (oblique) missed this past Sunday’s game against the Jaguars after getting injured in the first quarter vs. the Steelers on Sept. 29.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco made the start in Richardson’s place in Jacksonville.

Richardson though is making progress. In fact, Richardson was a full participant in practice on Thursday, the first time he’s been a full participant in a practice since suffering the injury.

He was limited in practice all last week and on Wednesday of this week.

On Wednesday, prior to the team’s practice, Richardson was asked about what he needs to “check” in order to play.

“Just making sure I could do what I do on the field,” Richardson said. “Making sure I’m putting myself in the best position, putting the team in the best position – try not to force anything, try not to rush anything. If I’m not 100 percent, I’m not 100 percent, but it is what it is. I’m going to try to be the best version of myself.”

Despite not playing against the Jaguars, Richardson said he was able to take some mental notes while watching Flacco on the field.

“He managed the game,” Richardson said. “As a quarterback, that’s the main thing right there – managing the game, putting the team in the best position. I feel like Joe did that last week, but still some things we’ve got to clean up as a whole. So, we’re just stacking.”

Flacco finished the game 33-of-44 for 359 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was also sacked four times.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen made it clear earlier this week that Richardson is the starting quarterback for this team when he’s healthy.

“He’s (Richardson) been attacking it and like I said, shoot, we’ll see how the week goes,” Steichen said. “But if he’s ready to go and he feels good and the doctors feel good about it, he’ll be out there.”

The Colts (2-3) and Titans (1-3) kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT inside Nissan Stadium.