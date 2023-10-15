Colts QB Anthony Richardson considering season-ending surgery to repair shoulder injury, reports say

NFL Network: Richardson’s season could be over – News 8 coverage at 9 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson might be out until the 2024 season, as he may be considering a season-ending surgery.

According to the NFL Network, Richardson is “strongly considering” surgery to best repair his damaged right throwing shoulder.

Richardson left last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a serious and significant sprain to his AC joint. Reports say that though his AC joint is damaged, the ligaments in his shoulder looked better than expected.

Richardson was then placed on the injured reserve team on Monday.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson would be out for a minimum of four weeks. “We don’t have a timetable right now for his return. We’re still evaluating with doctors and stuff.”

Based on Richardson’s injury, the NFL Network says, there is a belief that surgery is the best option. Steichen says that while surgery is on the table, they are evaluating all the options.

“We’ll look at everything. We’ll see what happens, what the doctors say is the final deal,” he said.

Gardner Minshew stepped up to take over for Richardson after his injury last Sunday and helped pull a 23-16 win over the Titans. Minshew and the Colts go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday.