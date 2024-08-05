Colts QB Anthony Richardson reacts to being featured on the JW Marriott Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — JW Marriott Indianapolis is known for making sports “larger than life.”

For instance, the hotel has featured a large March Madness bracket on its windows in the past. Most recently, it featured an image of Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark in a Gatorade ad.

This past week, the hotel put a new image on the east windows of its building. The image features three members of the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff asked Richardson about the image on Friday after the team’s training camp practice in Westfield, Ind.

“That’s definitely cool,” Richardson said. “I appreciate the city embracing me. It means a lot to me and lets me know I’m doing something right. I got a lot of support behind me. So, I’m thankful for it.”

The north window features the phrase “For The Shoe,” the official hashtag of the Colts on X, formally known as Twitter.

Richardson is gearing up for his second season as the Colts starting quarterback. Last year, his rookie season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in October.

He’s back healthy and ready to play a full 2024 season.

“It’s definitely easier to manage our offense now,” Richardson said. “I’m a lot more comfortable, a lot more comfortable with the calls when Shane (Steichen) is calling them. Then just looking at a defense, I’m able to scan the defense a lot longer and just check out what I’m going to have on a certain play. So I’m definitely a lot more comfortable in the offense, and I want to plan on continuing to get more comfortable in it.”

The Colts continue training camp on Monday when they practice from 2 p.m. EDT to 3:30 p.m. EDT at Grand Park.

The team’s first preseason game is just one week away when it hosts the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.