Colts QB Anthony Richardson surprises Speedway High School football program

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — When Speedway High School football players arrived at their school on Thursday, they had no idea that they were going to be meeting the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Richardson stopped by the school to surprise the team with new football helmets.

“It means a lot just to be able to give back in the position I am,” Richardson said. “I appreciate these guys (Speedway football players) just for watching me and enjoying me play. So, why not show some love back?”

Richardson partnered with VICIS and Certor Sports to gift the helmets to the team.

“Whenever I get to do stuff like this, it makes me feel good,” Richardson said.

The helmet model the Sparkplugs received was the VICIS ZERO2, the same helmet model Richardson wears.

“It’s such a blessing,” Speedway football head coach Shane Clampitt said. “For him to come here, take time out of his day, and spend time with our kids, it’s amazing. It shows you not only is he a great athlete, but he’s a better person.”

As soon as Richardson walked through the door on Thursday, the players started clapping, and many of them had surprised looks on their smiling faces.

“He (coach) had a surprise for us,” Speedway senior Ezekiel Omole said. “And we just came here and we were waiting with the helmets. That was already a surprise with the new helmets. And then when he (Richardson) walked out, I was just kind of mind-blown. I wasn’t expecting it.”

The Sparkplugs will begin their regular season on Friday, Aug. 23 at South Putnam.

Meanwhile, Richardson and the Colts will report to the team’s training camp next week. The first practice of Colts Training Camp will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. EDT at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.