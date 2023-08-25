Colts’ QB Richardson plays a full half, Colts beat Eagles 27-13 in Philly

Anthony Richardson of the Colts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 24, 2023.(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson played the first two quarters and gave Indianapolis the halftime lead, while Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger kept the Colts on top en route to a 27-13 win in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

A week after Anthony Richardson was kept out of the lineup at Lucas Oil Stadium, the number four-overall-pick started the game and saw plenty of playing time, going 6 for 17 with 78 yards passing and 5 for 38 yards rushing.

Despite the less-than-impressive passing numbers, the Colts rookie passed the feel test, looking much more comfortable and in control than in his first start in Buffalo.

Richardson flashed his superb rushing ability throughout his time under center, evading the free blitz on multiple occasions and running for multiple first downs, including a 15-yard scamper that was called back due to a Colts’ penalty.

After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, the Colts scored 10 points in the second frame to take a 17-13 lead heading into the locker room.

Richardson may not have recorded a touchdown himself, but the team’s starting quarterback led the Blue and White to three scoring touchdowns before taking a seat at halftime.

Then Minshew and Ehlinger, the Colts’ backup quarterbacks, held the fort down to keep the lead, outscoring the Eagles 10-0 in the second half.

Minshew played the entire third quarter, posting yet another impressively efficient stat line as he went 9 of 11 for 102 yards and an 8-yard pass to Kenyan Drake for the game’s final touchdown.

The offense that Minshew ran looked much different than that of the other two QBs for the Horseshoe, running a traditional old-school offense compared to the college-style read option setup for the younger, more mobile signal callers.

Ehlinger played the fourth quarter, throwing just two incompletions. The third-year man out of Texas went 6 of 8 for 86 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Eagles looked good on their opening possession, taking the opening kickoff 73 yards to the Indianapolis 27. The team then capitalized on Marcus Mariota’s only drive, punching in a one-yard rushing touchdown with former Ohio State Buckeye Trey Sermon.

None of the starters for the defending NFC Champs suited up today.

Just two field goals would be all that Coach Shane Steichen’s former team could manage for the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Head to New England in 17 days for the opening week matchup against Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sep. 10.

Colts: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sep. 10. The Colts have beat the Jags in Lucas Oil Stadium 9 out of the last 10 games.

Final Cuts

Next Tuesday marks the final cutdown day as the Colts’ roster must be trimmed down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.

___

