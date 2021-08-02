Indianapolis Colts

Colts QB Wentz to have surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz practices July 30, 2021, at training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts said quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery for an injured left foot.

The team said the surgery will keep Wentz out for five to twelve weeks.

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference.

Wentz’s surgery will happen at 4 p.m. Monday.

“Carson had an old foot injury, possibly a broken foot in high school,” Reich said. “One wrong move and that broken bone came loose.”

Wentz joined the Colts in March after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.